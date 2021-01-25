Opening date of new Hindu temple in Dubai revelaed

The opening date of new Hindu temple in Dubai has been revelaed. The majestic Hindu temple in Jebel Ali in Dubai will open its doors for devotees in October 2022, in time for Diwali.

The construction of the temple is progressing. The basement of the structure is complete. The temple’s foundation-stone-laying ceremony took place in February last year. The new temple is an extension of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple in Souq Baniyas, Bur Dubai. it is the one of the oldest temple in UAE. It was opened in 1950.

“Piling, shoring and casting of basements one and two is complete as of now. We are on track to open during Diwali 2022,” said Raju Shroff, an Indian businessman and one of the trustees of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple.