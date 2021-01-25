Pirates strike again. Container ship attacked in the Gulf of Guinea!!

One person was killed and 15 others captured by pirates who attacked a container ship in the Gulf of Guinea.

The seized crew members are reportedly from Turkey, while the man killed was from Azerbaijan.

The pirates, who struck the vessel on Saturday around 300 kilometers off the Nigerian coast, have since departed the ship, the report said. The ship is now supposedly in the Central African state of Gabon with three surviving crew members on board. According to the reports from his office, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has talked to the ship’s captain on the phone.

The ship, which sails under a Liberian flag, had been traveling from the Nigerian capital Lagos to Cape Town in South Africa. The Istanbul-based shipping company confirmed the attack.