‘Setback to expats’: Gulf country to reduce number of expats

A gulf country has decided to reduce the number of expats working in the country. Kuwait has decided to employ more Kuwaitis in more sectors. This was announced by Faisal Al Medlej, the Minister of Trade and commerce.

Faisal Al Medlej said that the Civil Service Bureau in the country has launched a plan reduce the number of expats working in the public sector.

As per the new plan, several government agencies will reduce the number of expats and replace them with Kuwaitis annually. Within two years, five specialties should achieve 100 per cent of Kuwaitization. Other specialties, like education and criminal forensics, should reach 97 per cent Kuwaitization. The lowest quota is for jobs in the farming industry, as they should reach at least 75 per cent of a Kuwaiti workforce.

Kuwaitization policy was first introduced in 2017. It aims towards creating a Kuwaiti majority workforce, in the public sector, by 2021.