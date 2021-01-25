State government introduces licence to keep liquor in home

Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a licence scheme to keep liquor in home. As per the new liquor police, if a person want to maintain a personal bar or big amount of liquor at home, then had to get a licence by government. As per the revised liquor police, a person will have to obtain a license to purchase, transport or keep in private possession liquor in excess of the prescribed retail limit of 6 litres’.

Those having private bars at home and keeping liquor more than the prescribed limit for personal consumption will have to obtain a license by paying Rs 12,000 annually and a security deposit of Rs 51,000.

“The state government has set a revenue target of Rs 6,000 crore more than Rs 34,500 crore in the year 2021-22, against Rs 28,300 crore in the year 2020-21 of the Excise Department. As a result, 7.5 per cent increase in annual license fees for country liquor, foreign liquor retail shops, and model shops for the year 2021-22. There has been no increase in the retail shop license fees of beer,” said additional chief secretary, excise, Sanjay Bhoosreddy.