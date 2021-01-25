Underwater Research Project to trace the origin of ‘Rama Setu’; Permission granted by the Central Government

The Central Government has approved an underwater research project to trace the origin of the ‘Rama Setu’ which connects India and Sri Lanka by sea. There is still controversy as to how the bridge known as Ram Setu alias Adams Bridge was formed. Legend has it that this bridge was built by Lord Rama to rescue Sita from Lanka.

But there has always been an argument that this bridge is man-made. The studies to be conducted at the sea is aimed at resolving these differences of opinion. The Central Advisory Council under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) last month approved a proposal for a study to be done under the sea and about the bridge.

A study by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) Goa will be conducted to learn about the age of the bridge and the Ramayana period will be examined in detail.