COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases in 6000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 6293 people in the state today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 866, Kottayam 638, Kollam 597, Thrissur 579, Pathanamthitta 552, Thiruvananthapuram 525, Malappuram 511, Alappuzha 481, Kozhikode 466, Kannur 305, Palakkad 259, Wayanad 245, Idukki 184 and Kasaragod 85.

One person from the UK was confirmed to have Covid-19 within the last 24 hours. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed by 71 people from the UK. Of these, 45 tested negative. A total of 10 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

60,315 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 10.43%. A total of 93,49,619 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.