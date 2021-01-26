Doha gained second place on the list of safest city in the world

Doha: Doha is the second safest city in the world. Doha was ranked second according to Numbeo’s Crime Index 2021 with the highest security and low crime rates. The rankings are arranged in reverse order in the table. It ranks 431st in the list of 431 countries with the lowest crime rate. It ranks first and 431st in terms of safety and security. Doha ranks 430th on the list. It is the second safest city in the world.

Doha gained 87.96 points on the security index and 12.04 points on the crime rate. The top 10 safest cities are Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Dubai, Sharjah, Taipei in Taiwan, Quebec in Canada, Zurich in Switzerland, Eskisehir in Turkey, Munich in Germany, and Trieste in Italy. Last year, Qatar topped the list of the safest countries in the world in the Numbeo Index. Numbeo has the largest database in the world. Numbeo provides up-to-date information on living conditions, cost of living, housing indices, health care, transportation, crime, and pollution in global cities and countries.