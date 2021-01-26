Loads of liquor bottles on the tractors arrived at the rally; video out

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday seized several bottles of liquor from tractors attending a rally against agricultural laws. This was reported by national media. Police found bottles of foreign liquor and several snack packets. With this, the police came to the conclusion that the problems in Delhi were created by the fake farmers. From the very beginning of the protest against the agricultural laws, the intervention of external forces was as clear as day.

The Sikhs for Justice, a Khalistani organization, had come to the rescue of the protesters. It was also found that SFJ had raised funds for this even from abroad. “Is this how farmers protest (even though pointing at the liquor bottles)? Is this why they asked permission from the govt to take out the tractor rally,” a national media reporter inquired.