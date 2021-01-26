The State of Qatar retains its global recognition as Doha ranks the second safest city in the world.

The State of Qatar has again maintained its global distinction in safety as Doha, the capital of Qatar, has been listed as the second safest city in the world. In 431 cities considered in the report, Doha has been placed at number 2 in terms of safety and minimal crime rate. Doha secured 87.96 in the safety index while its crime index is just 12.04, according to Numbeo’s Crime Index by City 2021.

Numbeo, the world’s biggest database of user-contributed data about cities and countries worldwide, presents current and up-to-date information on world living circumstances including the cost of living, housing indicators, health care, traffic, crime, and pollution. According to the allocation rules of the report, cities have been ranked in the reverse order that the city that occupies 431st place is the city with the lowest crime rate and ranks first in terms of safety and security.

Doha obtained a total of 12.04 points in the crime index, being the second-lowest scorer of the points rising from zero to a hundred points. According to this classification, Doha becomes the second safest city (at 430th position) out of 431 cities covered in the report with a score of 87.96 points on the safety index.

Abu Dhabi, Capital of UAE, topped the list and the top 10 safest cities include Taipei, Taiwan; Quebec City, Canada; Zurich, Switzerland; Sharjah, UAE; Dubai, UAE; Eskisehir, Turkey; Munich, Germany; and Trieste, Italy.