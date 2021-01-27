4 Army jawans injured in grenade attack in Kashmir

4 soldiers of Army’s Road Opening Party (ROP) of 24 RR were injured in a grenade attack by Militants. The attack took place near a school in Shamsipora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district at 10:15 am . All the injured have been shifted to Army’s 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar. The school building was also damaged in the blast. The area has been sealed off and a massive manhunt has been launched.

