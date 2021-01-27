” Centre’s insensitive attitude and indifference towards our farmers have to be blamed” : Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader, Mamata Banerjee criticized the union government over the violent protests in Delhi. The West Bengal CM said that the union government’s “insensitive attitude” and indifference towards farmers are to be blamed for the Delhi incidents.

In a tweet, she said, “Deeply disturbed by worrying and painful developments that have unfolded on the streets of Delhi. Centre’s insensitive attitude and indifference towards our farmer brothers and sisters have to be blamed for this situation”, tweeted Mamata Banerjee.

First, these laws were passed without taking farmers in confidence. And then despite protests across India & farmers camping near Delhi for last 2 months, they've been extremely casual in dealing with them.

Centre should engage with the farmers & repeal the draconian laws. (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 26, 2021

” First, these laws were passed without taking farmers in confidence. And then despite protests across India & farmers camping near Delhi for last 2 months, they’ve been extremely casual in dealing with them. Centre should engage with the farmers and repeal the draconian laws”, the TMC leader added.