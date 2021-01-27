COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases down to 5000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5659 people in the state today. Outbreaks were reported in Ernakulam 879, Kozhikode 758, Kottayam 517, Kollam 483, Malappuram 404, Pathanamthitta 397, Alappuzha 360, Kannur 357, Thiruvananthapuram 353, Thrissur 336, Idukki 305, Wayanad 241, Palakkad 185 and Kasaragod 84.

Covid-19 has not been confirmed in the last 24 hours by anyone from the UK. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed by 71 people from the UK recently. Of these, 45 tested negative. A total of 10 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

51,130 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 11.07%. A total of 94,00,749 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.