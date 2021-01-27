Farmers’ strike: Abhay Chautala MLA resigned

Chandigarh: Haryana’s INLD M.L.A. Abhay Singh Chautala resigns. The resignation was in protest of the central government’s inability to resolve the farmers’ strike demanding the repeal of agricultural laws. Abhay Chautala, who is representing Ellanabad constituency, was the only MLA of INLD. Days earlier, he had tendered his resignation to the Speaker. The letter was conditional on his resignation if the central government did not repeal the new agricultural laws before the 26th of this month. The speaker accepted the resignation today.

“A few moments ago, Shri Abhay Singh Chautala who represents Ellanabad assembly constituency. He came to me personally and tendered his resignation. I believe that the resignation that he has submitted is correct in all technical aspects. I have accepted it. He has referred to his earlier two letters that he had sent to me citing union government’s refusal to accept farmers’ demands,” a statement issued by the Speaker read.