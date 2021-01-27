Fuel prices rise again, touches record high

The price of fuel has touches record high in Kerala. The price has been increased on Wednesday again. The price of diesel has hiked by 26 paise per litre. The price of petrol has hiked by 25 paise per litre. The updated of price of diesel is Rs.80.77 per litre. Petrol has reached at Rs. 86.57 per litre.

Public sector fuel retailers – Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) – had on January 6 resumed daily price revisions after nearly a month-long hiatus.

So far in January, petrol prices have increased by 74 paise, while diesel has become expensive by 76 paise per litre.