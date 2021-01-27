Google accused North Korea of leaking research information

New York: Google believes that hackers in North Korea are pretending to be cybersecurity bloggers and targeting researchers in the field on social media platforms like Twitter and LinkedIn. Google has come up with such a warning. But Google has not yet commented on how North Korean hackers’ attempts went, how successful they were, or how much information was leaked.

A report released by Google Thread Analysis Group on Monday contained information about the North Korean cyber challenge. According to Adam Weidemann, a researcher in this field, some hackers are using some blogs and social media accounts to become loyal to even leading cybersecurity experts. They also used LinkedIn, Telegram, Discord, Keybase, and email to engage with security researchers, Google said.