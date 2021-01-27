iPhone price in India may soon become cheaper; India will become Apple’s largest manufacturing center

In the wake of the US-China trade war, Apple is trying to relocate its flagship products to Vietnam and India, including the MacBook, iPod, and iPhone. The iPod is expected to begin production in Vietnam by the middle of this year. Production of 5G enabled iPhone 12 phones started in India earlier this year. It is reported that this will lead to lower prices for iPhones in India. This has not been confirmed.

In addition to iPods and iPhones, Apple is also trying to shift the manufacturing operations of Airpods, HomePod Mini, and MacBook from China. The HomePod has been manufactured in Vietnam since its introduction. It is reported that the production of HomePods here will increase. Experts in the field say that other companies besides Apple are preparing to leave China. Companies such as Foxconn and Luxshare Precision Industry, which make devices for Apple, have also invested in Vietnam. With the launch of manufacturing operations outside China, India will become the second-largest manufacturer of Apple products.