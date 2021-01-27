Leopard spotted in city panics the residents.

The residents of areas around the Bannerghatta National Park are in a panic as a leopard?? was spotted in different areas in the region.

The leopard has been seen in various places since Saturday morning, including within an apartment compound situated on Bannerghatta Road around the outskirts of the city. A search for the leopard was arranged but in vain. It is assumed that the leopard was hiding in the area adjacent to the apartment.

The sight of the leopard in the past few days has alarmed the locals. People from Begur and Koppa areas near Hulimavu Lake have been living in fear of the man-eater for days. Bannerghatta National Park is located close to these areas. The forest department is making efforts to catch the leopard by setting up nests in various places but so far it has not been found.