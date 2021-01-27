State government suspends internet, SMS services

A state government has suspended internet, SMS services. Haryana state government has suspended internet, SMS services in the state. The decision was announced in view of violence in Delhi during the farmers’ tractor rally on Tuesday. Internet and SMS services will remain suspended in Sonipat, Palwal, and Jhajjar districts till 5 pm on Wednesday.

The state government has also issued high alert in the state. The DGP has instructed all Commissioners of Police, Range ADGP/IGs and district Superintendents of Police to be on a high alert mode to deal strictly with rioters and miscreants. Additional force has also been deployed in sensitive areas. Besides, the intelligence wing of the police is also monitoring the entire situation.