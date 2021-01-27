DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

State government suspends internet, SMS services

Jan 27, 2021, 07:52 am IST
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - MARCH 23: An error message for the blocked Wikipedia website page is seen on a computer screen on March 23, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey. The Government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan passed a new law on March 22 extending the reach of the country's radio and TV censor to the internet. The new law will allow RTUK, the states media watchdog, to monitor online broadcasts and block content of social media sites and streaming services including Netflix and YouTube. Turkey already bans many websites including Wikipedia, which has been blocked for more than a year. The move came a day after private media company Dogan Media Company announced it would sell to pro-government conglomerate Demiroren Holding AS. The Dogan news group was the only remaining news outlet not to be under government control, the sale, which includes assets in CNN Turk and Hurriyet Newspaper completes the governments control of the Turkish media. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

A state government has suspended internet, SMS services. Haryana state government has suspended internet, SMS services in the state. The decision was announced in view of violence in Delhi during the farmers’ tractor rally on Tuesday. Internet and SMS services will remain suspended in Sonipat, Palwal, and Jhajjar districts till 5 pm on Wednesday.

The state government has also issued high alert in the state. The DGP has instructed all Commissioners of Police, Range ADGP/IGs and district Superintendents of Police to be on a high alert mode to deal strictly with rioters and miscreants. Additional force has also been deployed in sensitive areas. Besides, the intelligence wing of the police is also monitoring the entire situation.

 

 

Tags
Jan 27, 2021, 07:52 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button