Students ‘shivering in cold’ ; TV journalists arrested for telecasting “baseless” news report

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district have arrested three television journalists on charges of advertising a “baseless” news statement of children of a government school “shivering in cold” in knickers and cotton shirts during a drill at a public function on January 24. The incident was a section of a government function endured at the Eco Park in Kanpur Dehat on the time of U.P. Foundation Day. Minister for Technology Ajit Singh Pal, MLAs, and officials were present. The FIR was filed at the Akbarpur police station on a complaint of Sunil Dutt, district basic education officer.

Mr. Dutt blamed the three journalists for advertising “baseless and misleading” statements and videos that pupils were forced to “shiver in cold” while conducting drills and yoga. The three, working for a local TV channel, have been recognized as Mohit Kashyap, Amit Singh, and Yaseen Ali. The three were not even present at the incident, officials said. Visuals of the event display pupils performing drills clearly in summer uniform and handling toy guns. The FIR blamed the journalists for pitching that the administrators were active while the children shivered in cold.

Read more; Bollywood actor who is close to Sunny Deol faces criticisms after “Tractor Rally Violence”

In the complainant, Mr. Dutt said the pupils were forced to remove their winter-wear only while conducting yoga and exercise, and that after that they wore back their warm clothes. Yoga and physical exercise could not be carried out in winter cloth and needed loose clothing, he denoted out. Kanpur Dehat District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra Singh said, “I am pained that some journalists who were not even present here have circulated such information that the pupils were shivering in the cold.”Be it a child, a young adult, or an old person, yoga cannot be performed wearing a sweater, coat, or pants, he said. “These children have performed well,” Mr. Singh said at the event, promising action against the scribes.