Bollywood actor who is close to Sunny Deol faces criticisms after “Tractor Rally Violence”

Senior farm leaders and politicians blamed 36-year-old Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu for provoking disturbance during the Republic Day tractor rally in Delhi. Sidhu was charged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) two weeks ago in association with an agitation case against US-based outlawed pro-Khalistan gear Sikhs For Justice.

Farm leaders blamed Sidhu who earlier publicly expressed his diversity with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha attempted to malign the farmers’ agitation. “We denounce this action of Deep Sidhu in strong words and we believe that he was working as a government agent. We didn’t have any plans to go to Red Fort but he did not follow our guidelines and even misled some youth,” stated Bharatiya Kisan Union president Gurnam Singh Charuni.

Other leaders told that Sidhu strived to wrest back the spotlight after being infirmed by farm unions. “He posted a video alleging responsibility and confirming the action. Those who hoisted the flag at Red Fort were conceded a freeway as part of a plot,” said BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan. The dispute started with a Facebook video posted from the actor’s account around 2 pm in which Sidhu could be viewed along with his followers at the Red Fort. Many of them carried the Nishan Sahib, the flag of the Sikhs, and a young man could be noticed escalating a flagstaff in the backdrop, with the ‘Kesari’ flag in hand.

“He is the front face of Khalistan and the role he played on Republic day has made it clear,” said Ravneet Singh Bittu, Congress parliamentarian from Ludhiana. Sidhu posted another video on Facebook at 5.40 pm, where he agreed to hoist the Nishan Sahib flag but stated that he had done nothing illegal.

Read more; “Want to have a sweet-profession?” Canadian firm hiring candy tasters, also known as ‘Candyologists’,Read more…

But farm leaders were not satisfied. “Deep Sidhu, who was the election agent of Bharatiya Janta Party candidate Sunny Deol and whose picture with Narendra Modi went viral on social media, started the attack at Red Fort. This distinctly shows to a component of revolution,” said Hannan Mollah, the leader of All India Kisan Sabha and a member of Samyukt Kisan MorchaIn 2019, Sidhu agitated for BJP candidate Sunny Deol, who went on to win the Gurdaspur constituency. He was very friendly to Deol’s family, but later, Deol separated himself from Sidhu.