Supreme Court orders arrest of ‘Tandav’ producers and actors for insulting religious sentiments

The Supreme Court has ruled that producers and actors of the ‘Tandav’ web series can be arrested on charges of insulting religious sentiments and mocking religion in public. Director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, and actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub filed separate petitions before the Supreme Court. Cases are pending against them in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra for allegedly insulting religious sentiments.

There are three cases in Aligarh, Greater Noida, and Shahjahanpur police stations in Uttar Pradesh alone. The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed that the cases registered against them in various states will be merged. Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia’s lead role in ‘Tandav’ has been criticized for wearing the role of Lord Shiva and raising the name ‘Azadi’ in the role of Lord Shiva. The producers have publicly apologized for the series, which was released by Amazon Prime on January 15, amid strong criticism, both on and off social media. The verdict was handed down on Wednesday in a case filed by those involved in the case to stop various states from going ahead with the arrest proceedings.