Violence on Republic Day: Twitter suspended more than 550 accounts

New Delhi: Twitter on Wednesday suspended 550 accounts in the wake of violence related to the Republic Day tractor rally. A Twitter spokesperson said that strong action was being taken against the account holders who spread false information. “We have taken strong enforcement action to protect the conversation on the service from attempts to incite violence, abuse, and threats that could trigger the risk of offline harm by blocking certain terms that violate our rules for trends,” the spokesperson said.

“Using a combination of technology and human review, Twitter worked at scale and took action on hundreds of accounts and Tweets that have been in violation of the Twitter Rules, and suspended more than 550 accounts engaged in spam and platform manipulation,” he added.