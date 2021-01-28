BMW launched its M5 CS 2022: Know the features and price

World’s most popular luxurious car makers, BMW has launched its M5 CS 2022. The German automakers has unveiled the M5 CS model on Thursday.

The car is powered with a 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It can reach zero to 100 kmph in just 3 seconds with a top speed of 305 kmph.

M5 CS has a luxurious 4-seater cabin with beautiful black carbon fiber M seats . The other features of the car includes 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console, a fully-digital instrument cluster, a 3-spoke multifunction steering wheel, parking cameras, and multiple airbags.

The car is priced at 1,99,900 Euro (approximately Rs. 1.76 crore) in Europe. The price of the car in India is not yet revelaed. The new BMW M5 CS will be offered only in the 2022 model, with a limited edition for 1 year.