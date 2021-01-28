China tests new method to detect Covid spread….

China is experimenting with a new method to detect the mass spread of Covid as Covid cases are on the rise again. Covid examination is usually performed by collecting secretions from the mouth or nose as it is a lung disease. But the new method is to take a sample from the anus. The authorities explain that the new method is to find it effectively in case new clusters are formed in many places.

But there is now a widespread campaign against this on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform. No matter how many explanations the authorities give, they say it is a humiliating practice and therefore the decision should be abandoned.