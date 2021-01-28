COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases at 5000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5771 people in the state today. Outbreaks were reported in Ernakulam 784, Kollam 685, Kozhikode 584, Kottayam 522, Pathanamthitta 452, Alappuzha 432, Thrissur 424, Malappuram 413, Thiruvananthapuram 408, Idukki 279, Kannur 275, Palakkad 236, Wayanad 193 and Kasaragod 84.

Covid-19 was confirmed in the last 24 hours for 3 people from the UK. So far, Covid-19 has been confirmed for 74 people from the UK. Of these, 51 tested negative. A total of 10 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

During the last 24 hours, 58,472 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 9.87%. A total of 94,59,221 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.