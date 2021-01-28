Emirates Airlines announces new travel protocols for passengers

Dubai based air carrier, Emirates Airlines has issued new travel protocols for passengers. Emirates Airlines has announced the new protocols for all arrivals into Dubai.

As per the new announcement, all passengers flying to Dubai will need to produce a negative PCR test result with a validity of no more than 72 hours at the time of departure. UAE nationals are exempted from the new travel requirement. But they will be required to take a PCR test on arrival at Dubai airport. Additionally, passengers arriving into Dubai from certain countries will be required to take another PCR test on arrival at DXB.

Effective 31 January 2021, all passengers arriving into Dubai from any point of origin (GCC countries included) must hold a negative PCR test certificate, for which the test must be taken no more than 72 hours prior to time of departure,” said Emirates Airlines in a statement.