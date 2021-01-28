Gulf country extends grace period for visa violators

A gulf country has announced extension of grace period for visa violators. Kuwait has announced this. The grace period given to visa violators will be extended until March 2. This was announced by Thamer Al Ali Al Sabah, Minister of Interior in Kuwait. The grace period was supposed to end on January 31.

The grace period will be effective from February 1 to March 2. Earlier the Kuwait government has many times extended the grace period. The grace period was first announced in March last year.

The grace period has been extended due to several factors from the closure of the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) for two weeks to the disruption of flights due to lockdown measures around the world.