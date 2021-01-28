Gulf country to ban expats aged 60

A gulf country has decided to ban expats aged 60 and above. Kuwait has announced this. Kuwait government has decided not to renew work permits for expatriates aged 60 and above holding pre-university degrees. The decision, however, does not apply to foreign university degree holders who have reached the age of 70.

“There is no review of this administrative decree. It has taken effect since the start of this year and has not been subjected to any amendment,” said Abdullah Al Mutawtah, Deputy head of the Public authority of Manpower. , according to the official. “No decision has been issued banning renewing work permits for them,” he said.

As per local media, around 70,000 migrant workers must leave Kuwait this year in implementation of the ban over employing expatriates aged 60.