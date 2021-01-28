Rashi Parasrampuria crowned Miss Teen International!! Know more..

Rashi Parasrampuria, Wachi Pareek, Aishwarya Vinu Nair, and Sayali Ayre won the title of Miss Teen International, Miss Teen Universe, Miss Teen Earth, and Miss Teen Multinational, respectively at the grand finale of the Miss Teen 2020 beauty pageant, conducted recently in Delhi NCR. Pranjal Priya from New Delhi and Sejal Kumar from Lucknow were crowned Miss Teen Diva 2020 1st Runner Up and 2nd Runner Up, respectively.

Aayushi Dholakia, the former Miss Teen International crowned the winners. The winners really happy about their achievement said, “We are honored to be the winners of the most prestigious teen pageant of India and we shall be representing India at the biggest international pageants for teens. What can be more of an honor than wearing the Sash of India.”

Nikhil Anand, Chairman of Glamanand Group that organized the event said that they have always tried to raise and promote the level of beauty pageants in India and have been able to take the beautiful and talented girls to an international level. He added that it was a bit difficult for them to conduct the event during COVID19 but the participants dedicated their two months to the online training which was held during the pandemic.”

The jury included Pushkar Malik, Managing Director of MSV International; Nikhil Anand, Chairman of Glamanand Group; Kartikya Arora, Owner and Editor in Chief of TMM magazine; Dr. Varun Katyal, Celebrity Nutritionist, and Wellness Expert, among others