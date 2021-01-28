‘Setback to expats’: Gulf country to replace expats with locals

A gulf country has decided to replace expats from more jobs. Oman has announced this. Oman has decided to replace expats with locals. Sheikh Nasr bin Amer Al Hosani, Undersecretary for Ministry of Labour has announced this.

The Ministry also informed that the fee for issuing and renewing licence to bring in or retain non-Omani manpower will be increased. The fee will depend on the positions and can range from Omani Rial 140 to 1001. Labour Ministry in Oman will replace the application or permit system for bringing in foreign workers. This year around 7,600 expatriates working in ministries were replaced by Omanis.

The Ministry has also reserved 35,267 job openings for Omani citizens. This include replacement and placement opportunities in private sector.