Shigella reported again in the state, raising concerns….

Ernakulam: Shigella has been reported again in the state. The disease was confirmed in Ernakulam district. Shigella was confirmed to be an 11-year-old girl from Angamaly. The child was admitted to Angamaly Taluk Hospital.

The district health department has warned people to be vigilant in the wake of Shigella. Water samples were taken from the affected areas and sent for testing. A 39-year-old man from Vazhakulam panchayath had earlier been diagnosed with the disease. The Shigella case was reported earlier this month in the district.