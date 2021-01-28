State government makes ‘High Security Registration Plate’ mandatory for all vehicles

Another state government in the country has made ‘High Security Registration Plate’ mandatory for all vehicles. Uttar Pradesh state government has announced this. Earlier, Delhi state government has made ‘High Security Registration Plate’ mandatory.

Uttar Pradesh government has asked all vehicles owners to get High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) affixed on their vehicles by July, 2022. Vehicle owners have 1.5 years to apply for an HSRP number plate on the portal bookmyhsrp.com. The vehicles without HSRP and stickers in Delhi are being fined Rs 5,500.

Also Read: DGCA announces its decision on resuming international flight service

Those who have already applied for the booking, do not need to apply again. They will get the plate fixed to their vehicle on the allotted date.