The Modi government has sanctioned financial assistance of 1221 crore to Kerala….

New Delhi: The Union Finance Ministry has sanctioned Rs 12,351.5 crore to 18 states for rural local bodies. Out of this 1221 crore has been allotted to Kerala.

This is the second tranche of basic financial assistance disbursed during the financial year 2020-21. The grant-in-aid, as recommended by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, has been made available to the 18 States which have submitted their Utilization Certificate for the first installment. State Governments are required to transfer money to Local Governments within 10 days of receiving funding from the Central Government.