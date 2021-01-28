Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal makes ‘big announcement’

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has made a big announcement on Thursday. The Union HRD Minister announced that the date for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 will be announced next week. Pokhriyal said that the CBSE will announce exam schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 on February 2.

The education minister had already announced the dates for the class 10 and 12 board exams earlier. The exams are scheduled to take place physically from May 4 to June 10, 2021. Practical examinations will be conducted by schools from March 1. The results of the board exams will be announced by July 15, he added.

“The board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10. Schools will be allowed to conduct practical exams from March 1. The result will be declared by July 15,” Pokhriyal announced.