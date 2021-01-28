Wrestler executed on murder charges in Iran

Iran on Monday hanged a wrestler on charges of murder. According to the Aftabnews portal, 30-year-old wrestler Mehdi Ali Hosseini was executed in prison in the provincial city of Dezful. He had been sentenced five years earlier to killing a youth in between a dispute in the town of Andimeshk and was sentenced to death. The death sentence was approved by the Supreme Court last year.

According to Islamic law, the principle of “ghissas” or blood repayment applies in such cases in Iran. In a murder case, the victim’s family can decide whether the accused is executed or not. Several renowned wrestlers in the country had pleaded with the victim’s family to forgive Hosseini in recent weeks.

As per media reports, Hosseini was a regional-level wrestler and not a member of the Iranian national team.