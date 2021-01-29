Adorable video of toddler interrupting Mom’s weather report wins hearts

You may have seen several videos of funny mistakes occurring during live reporting. Here’s another cute video. This time, footage of the adorable interruption that has gone viral with over a million views on Twitter is the latest in a long line of ‘work from home’ blooper videos that have flooded social media since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The video shows ABC7 reporter Leslie Lopez and the baby.

Leslie was reporting from home in the wake of the epidemic. While describing the weather in different places, the baby came to Leslie and stood on his feet. Leslie continues to report and picks up her son soon after. “He walks now, guys. I’ve lost all control,” she said, smiling. The footage was shared on Twitter by ABC 7 news anchor Brandi Hitt. “There is no stopping adorable Nolan now that he can walk during Mommy’s forecast,” she wrote.

