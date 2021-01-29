Airtel becomes first telecom company to successfully test 5G service in India

Airtel becomes the first telecom company to successfully test the 5G service in India. Airtel tested 5G in Hyderabad. It is claimed that the Airtel 5G network will be available ten times faster than other existing technologies. For the fourth month in a row, Airtel has surpassed Reliance Jio in the number of subscribers in the country. Meanwhile, Airtel’s 5G test is a major setback for Jio. Bharti Airtel added 43.70 lakh, new wireless subscribers, in November, according to figures released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). However, Reliance Jio was able to add only 19.36 lakh people.

“We are the first telco to successfully demonstrate and orchestrate a live 5G service over a commercial network in Hyderabad. This demonstration emphatically validates the 5G readiness of Airtel’s network across all domains—radio, core, and transport,” Airtel chief executive Gopal Vittal told reporters at a press conference. “However, the real impact of 5G experience will be available to our customers only when the adequate spectrum is available, and the government approvals are received,” he added.