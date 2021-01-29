COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases increased to 6000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 6268 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Ernakulam 865, Kozhikode 710, Kollam 674, Kottayam 623, Thrissur 497, Pathanamthitta 447, Alappuzha 421, Malappuram 414, Thiruvananthapuram 414, Kannur 349, Idukki 302, Palakkad 259, Wayanad 173 and Kasaragod 120.

Covid-19 was confirmed within the last 24 hours for a man from the UK. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 75 people who recently arrived from the UK. Of these, 53 tested negative. A total of 10 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

During the last 24 hours, 58,815 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 10.66%. A total of 95,18,036 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.