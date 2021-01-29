Covid-19 Updates: 137,956 residents vaccinated in 24 hours in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 3962 new coronavirus cases along with 2,975 recoveries and 7 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total number of confirmed cases has surged to 297,014. The overall recoveries stand at 269,999. The death toll is at 826. At present there are 26,189 active cases in UAE.

The Ministry has conducted 180,930 new Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. The UAE has vaccinated 137,956 residents against Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The total doses administered now stands at 3 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 30.4.