Emirates Airlines suspends flights : See the full list

Dubai based airline company, Emirates Airlines has suspended some of its international flight services temporarily. The air carrier has suspended these flights after a new strain of muted Covid-19 has been detected in UK, South Africa and Brazil..

Emirates Airlines has suspended some flights to UK, South Africa and Brazil. The decision was taken after new guidelines were issued by the government. On Thursday, the British Embassy in the UAE announced that a travel ban between the UAE and the UK would take effect from 1pm UK time on January 29.

Here’s a full list of suspended flights by Emirates Airlines:

United Kingdom

Emirates has suspended passenger services between Dubai to destination in England like Birmingham, Glasgow, London, and Manchester until further notice.

Non-citizens will be barred from travelling to the UK from the UAE. British citizens will be allowed to enter the country; however, they will need to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

South Africa

Emirates announced an extension on the suspension of flights to South Africa. The suspension will now stay in place until February 4. Flights to and from South Africa had been temporarily suspended from January 16-28.

Brazil

Emirates has announced it will temporarily suspend passenger services between Dubai and Sao Paulo. The airline noted that the suspension would take place from February 1 to February 10 inclusive.

An update on the company’s official website clarified the last flights on the route would be:

>> EK 261 from Dubai to Sao Paulo departing on January 30

>> EK 262 from Sao Paulo to Dubai departing on January 31