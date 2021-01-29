India’s move to outpace China in vaccine production and distribution against Covid….

New Delhi: Vaccine diplomacy has once again proved that there is no one to beat India. As India gained prominence as the world’s largest pharmacy, China stepped in to block India through vaccine diplomacy. As part of this, China has announced that it will provide three million Covid vaccines manufactured by Sinopharm to its ally Sri Lanka free of charge.

Meanwhile, India has already exported more than 55 lakh doses of the Covid vaccine to neighboring countries. India delivered five lakh free doses to Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka will receive the Chinese vaccine only by the middle of next month. In addition to Sri Lanka, China has promised vaccines to Asian countries such as Myanmar and Pakistan. Apart from Sri Lanka, Indian vaccine diplomacy has also won over China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given two million vaccines to Bangladesh as part of the central government’s ‘Vaccine Friendship’ initiative. Thirty million doses of the vaccine have been ordered so far from the Pune-based Serum Institute.