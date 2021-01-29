‘Know your calorie’; 1,000 eateries in Dubai display calorie count on their menus.

At least 1,000 food eateries in Dubai have committed to declaring the calorie count of the meals they are serving. The Dubai Municipality began the ‘Know Your Calorie’ initiative in 2019, directing restaurants to include in their menus the calories in each of their dishes.

By the end of 2020, the number of outlets with such menus reached 1,000, including more than 80 well-known food companies. These eateries had displayed their wish to voluntarily complete the initiative’s directives. “The calorie declaration initiative intends to heighten awareness on the nutritional value of diets taken by consumers in Dubai. The municipality continues to receive applications for the calorie declaration program, as participation in the initiative is free of charge.”

To inspire more outlets to sign up for the program, the municipality started workshops for service staff and competitions for chefs. “Recently, two workshops have been added on calorie calculation and how to build digital food menus using the food watch QR code. All these workshops were attended by 1,136 people,” an official said.

The municipality is now in the process of creating a campaign called ‘Know Your Calories’ for consumers, which focuses on different consumer groups, residents, and visitors to Dubai, in order to help them make healthy food choices with high nutritional value.