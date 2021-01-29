‘National flag and Republic Day has been insulted the recent days’- President Kovind

New Delhi: Kovind referred to the violence that took place during the farmers’ tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day, saying that the national flag and Republic Day were “insulted in the last few days.” President Ramnath Kovind has said, “The national flag and a holy day like Republic Day were insulted in the past few days. The Constitution that provides us freedom of speech and expression, is the same Constitution that teaches us that law and rules have to be followed seriously.” The President was addressing both the Houses of Parliament at the start of the budget session.

The President’s response was to point out the violence at the Red Fort during the Republic Day tractor parade against the Centre’s new agricultural laws. The government wants to make it clear that the rights and facilities available before the enactment of the three new agricultural laws will not be curtailed. In fact, through these new agricultural reforms, the government has given farmers new facilities and rights. Small and marginal farmers are also a priority of his government. He said Rs 1,13,000 crore had been transferred to the accounts of such farmers through the Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman fund to help them with their expenses.

