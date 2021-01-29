“Rahul Gandhi today declared war on the people of India”: Union Minister Smriti irani

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani came down heavily on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Irani accused that Rahul Gandhi is “declaring war on the people of India”. She was replying to Rahul’s warning to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the farmers’ protest.

“Rahul Gandhi today declared war on the people of India. He said that if his political stand is not supported by the PM of our country, then cities will burn! I appeal to every Indian citizen to ensure that Rahul Gandhi’s call for violence is met with sustained peace,” Irani said.

“Rahul Gandhi announced that the country would see the January 26 riots replicated in every city and even into slums… For the first time in history of India, a Congress leader asked for more violence instead of a call for peace,” she added.