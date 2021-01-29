‘Repeal laws and put them in a wastebasket’ : Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has asked the union government to repeal the newly passed farm laws and to put them in a wastebasket.

” Govt must talk to farmers & arrive at a solution. The only solution is to repeal laws & put them in a wastebasket. Govt must not think farmers will go home. My concern is that this situation will spread. But, we don’t need that, we need a solution. Why were people allowed in the Red Fort? Why weren’t they stopped? Ask the Home Minister what the objective was, of letting those people inside the premises”, said Rahul Gandhi.