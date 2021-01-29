Security forces gunned down three terrorists in Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces and militants clash in Awantipora, Jammu&Kashmir. Security forces killed three terrorists. The victims have not been identified. Police said the clash was continuing. The clash took place at Mandura in the Tral area of Awantipora. The terrorists were killed in a joint operation by police and security forces.

The encounter broke out after militants opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, police said. Three militants were killed in the swift retaliatory action by the security forces, they said, adding that the identity of the slain ultras was being ascertained.

