State government extends ‘lockdown’ as coronavirus cases surges

A state government has decided to extend the lockdown imposed in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Maharashtra state government has decided to extend the lockdown. The lockdown has been extended till February 28. Earlier the state government has extended the lockdown restrictions in the state till January 31, 2021.

“Activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to 28 February,” the statement issued by the government said.

Also Read: Four people killed in fire at hospital treating Covid-19 patients

The Maharashtra government had earlier imposed a night curfew in all the municipal areas of the state.