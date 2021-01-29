Telecom service suspension extended in Haryana in 3 districts till Jan 29

Haryana Government has increased the suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge), and all dongle services, etc. given on mobile networks except voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of districts of Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar for next 24 hours till 5 pm on January 29, 2021.

This order was issued to stop any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these three districts of Haryana and will be in effect immediately. An official spokesperson stated that the suspension has been ordered under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

All telecom service providers of Haryana including the head of BSNL (Haryana jurisdiction) have been advised to ensure the compliance of this order.

The state government has decided to stretch the suspension of internet services in order to stop the spread of disinformation and rumors through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by involving in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities.