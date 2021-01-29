Three drug dealers nabbed by NCB. Know more..

Three drug dealers nabbed by NCB at Navi Mumbai. The Narcotics Control Bureau led a series of raids in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday night and seized a total of 336 blots of LSD along with cocaine and marijuana and arrested three alleged drug dealers.

According to NCB officials, the accused ordered drugs on the dark web from Amsterdam. Shockingly, one of the accused is an engineer with a multinational company. “The three drug dealers were active and running their network in Nerul for a long time. The trio used to smuggle drugs by obtaining LSD through the dark net,” an official said.