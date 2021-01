New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh has bagged the award for best stills at the Republic Day Parade. The theme of the still was ‘Ayodhya: The Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh’.

Tripura and Uttarakhand secured 2nd and 3rd positions respectively. The parade featured 17 stills from the State/ Union Territories, nine from various ministries, departments and paramilitary units, and 32 stills from the Ministry of Defense.